Despite being Peyton & Eli’s nephew, Arch Manning continues to stay “humble”, confirms Texas WR

Arch Manning and Matthew Golden featured for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 college football season. Manning was the team's primary backup behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, while Matthew Golden was a standout wide receiver in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

Golden is now preparing to enter the NFL, while Manning is set to enter his third season with the Longhorns, his first as the team's starting QB. On Thursday's "The Rich Eisen Show," Golden spoke about playing with Manning and the QB's carriage on and off the gridiron.

“For him (Arch Manning), the sky is the limit," Golden said. "It’s his team now and I am excited to see what he will do. He has the talent, athleticism, and everything that you want in a quarterback. ... He is very humble, hardworking, and he doesn’t care about his last name. He just comes in and competes.”

Golden recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in the 2025 NFL Combine, and his stock is at an all-time high. He's projected to be off the board on Day 1 or early on Day 2. Golden's speed, pass-catching and route running could be an asset for the NFL team that selects him in this year's draft.

On the other hand, Manning has at least one year to play before he can declare for the draft. He's considered a frontrunner to be the first pick whenever he declares.

How did Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns perform in 2024?

Arch Manning comes from a family of American football royalty. The Texas Longhorns quarterback is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. Plus, his grandfather is a two-time Pro Bowler, Archie Manning.

Manning is the first QB in the household to play for the Texas Longhorns. The dual-threat quarterback put up a stat line of 939 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games (two starts).

He added 25 carries, 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. His starts came in relief for Quinn Ewers as the more experienced shot caller dealt with injuries.

Manning is entering his third year at Texas as one of college football’s most sought-after players. He's the latest member of the Manning family to burst onto the scene and plays for a top-tier, offense-minded coach in Steve Sarkisian.

All eyes will be on Manning as he tries to lead the program to a national championship.

