  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Despite recent practice struggles, Kirby Smart gets the top spot from college insider

Despite recent practice struggles, Kirby Smart gets the top spot from college insider

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 27, 2025 22:51 GMT
Despite recent practice struggles, Kirby Smart gets the top spot from College Insider
Despite recent practice struggles, Kirby Smart gets the top spot from College Insider

Kirby Smart is one of the most decorated coaches in modern college football. The Georgia Bulldogs coach has led the program to two national championships and three SEC titles during his tenure.

Ad

The Bulldogs are perennial national championship contenders, even though they failed to advance past the quarterfinals at the expanded College Football Playoff. However, they have been plagued by practice struggles, including, but not limited to, Nitro Tuggle's arrest for overspeeding.

Despite the issues, college football insider Greg McElroy has Smart ranked as the best coach in college football heading into the 2025 season. The veteran analyst sees Smart as the golden standard for college football coaching, especially now that Nick Saban has retired.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here's McElroy's Top 25 list:

  1. Kirby Smart – Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ryan Day – Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Steve Sarkisian – Texas Longhorns
  4. Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  5. Dan Lanning – Oregon Ducks
  6. Kalen DeBoer – Alabama Crimson Tide
  7. Dabo Swinney – Clemson Tigers
  8. Jeff Brohm – Louisville Cardinals
  9. Brian Kelly – LSU Tigers
  10. James Franklin – Penn State Nittany Lions
  11. Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss Rebels
  12. Josh Heupel – Tennessee Volunteers
  13. Matt Campbell – Iowa State Cyclones
  14. Chris Klieman – Kansas State Wildcats
  15. Eli Drinkwitz – Missouri Tigers
  16. Brett Bielema – Illinois Fighting Illini
  17. Lance Leipold – Kansas Jayhawks
  18. Shane Beamer – South Carolina Gamecocks
  19. Lincoln Riley – USC Trojans
  20. Mario Cristobal – Miami Hurricanes
  21. Kalani Sitake – BYU Cougars
  22. Deion Sanders – Colorado Buffaloes
  23. Curt Cignetti – Indiana Hoosiers
  24. Rhett Lashlee – SMU Mustangs
  25. Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State Sun Devils
Ad
Ad

What to expect from Kirby Smart and Georgia in 2025?

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have been a college football powerhouse for over half a decade. The Bulldogs are positioned amid a hotbed of talent, and they regularly replenish their roster with four- and five-star prospects.

The Bulldogs ended last season with an 11-3 record and were beaten by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP quarterfinals. It was an anticlimactic ending for the Bulldogs, especially after their rollercoaster regular season.

Ad

Expect Kirby Smart to galvanize his troops for a run at the national championship. It's been a couple of seasons since Kirby and the Bulldogs last lifted the most important trophy in collegiate football.

The Bulldogs typically rely on their hard-nosed defense, but they still possess some of the country's fastest offensive talent. Gunner Stockton should have enough talent to pass to in his first season as the team's undisputed starting quarterback.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी