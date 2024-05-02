"Did AB get your twitter password?" "Crazy numbers": Fans baffled at Deion Sanders' cryptic comment following Xavier Smith-Shedeur controversy

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday responded on social media to ex-CU player Xavier Smith's comments about the program. Sanders seemingly is using social media to subtweet that as well as the criticism that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has received about not being good enough to play in the NFL.

Coach Prime tweeted about how few players who play in college football make it to the NFL and the average career only is 3.3 years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

People responded to the tweet as seemingly being a shot at people saying Shedeur Sanders is not going to be great.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"General question @DeionSanders. What NFL team would be better by having Shedeur under center than who they currently have?" One commenter replied.

Many people also took a shot at Shedeur Sanders.

"Shedeur would be lucky to see 3.3 years in the NFL," one person posted.

"Your son, Manure Sanders, won't even do that well. Can't rap either. Best stick to getting likes on social media while he can I guess," another user replied.

"Your kid ain't gonna be in that .41% buddy," another user commented.

Is this a bad look for Deion Sanders taking this route?

While the public discourse and subtweeting is not anything terrible, this is something that seemingly could have been avoided or ignored. However, that's not what Deion Sanders does, and he instead chose a way to respond where he addressed the controversy without really mentioning anything about it.

In the end, this is only a bad look if anyone on the current Colorado Buffaloes roster or a potential transfer has any issues with it. It could be a cringe moment, but it does not matter at this point. This seemingly is a father protecting his son and a coach protecting his college football program.