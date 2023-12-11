Did Caleb Williams declare for the draft? Exploring USC's QB 2024 NFL Draft Status

Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams did not have the season he expected as a promising start to 2023 suddenly fell flat, and the USC Trojans ended up with a 7-5 record.

So, did Williams declare for the draft, and what is his draft status?

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Caleb Williams declaring for the draft?

Before the USC Trojans clashed with the UCLA Bruins in their last game of the season, Williams gave an early indication of whether he would declare for the 2024 draft.

“If I make the decision to leave, I’ll have to make that decision toward the end of it,” Williams said. “Since we’re not playing during Thanksgiving (week), I get to be around my family, things like that. Get to make certain decisions that I haven’t made yet.

“Obviously, if I’m staying here at USC, I don’t think I’d not be out there. So it’s just a decision I’d have to make that hasn’t been made yet.”

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley revealed in his news conference that Williams would not play in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 27.

By his own admission, if he weren't declaring for the draft, Caleb Williams would play in that game, so it seems as if he's about to declare for the 2024 draft.

Caleb Williams NFL draft projection

By all means, Williams had a decent college football season, throwing for 3,633 yards, resulting in 30 touchdowns and five interceptions, a downturn from his Heisman-winning season.

Mel Kiper, ESPN's draft analyst, was more optimistic than most when it came to draft projections involving Caleb Williams.

"Williams—assuming he enters the draft—is going to have his 2023 season picked apart for the next five months, but when you really study his tape, you'll see he was still tremendous," the draft evaluator said. "He is an outstanding talent, a passer who can do rare things when he's moving in and outside the pocket.

"Plus, the reality is Maye had some inconsistent games and didn't grab his chance to move up down the stretch. Williams is going to go wire to wire as my No. 1 QB."

The Chicago Bears own the Carolina Panthers' first pick, and it is speculated that they could ditch the Justin Fields experiment and recruit a new quarterback, which might be either Caleb Williams or North Carolina Tar Heels' Drake Maye.

A few weeks ago, the draft uncertainty surrounding Williams would have looked absurd. Still, narratives evolve quickly in the college football fraternity, and there's every chance he won't be the No. 1 pick as was so long expected.