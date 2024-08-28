Did Dan Lanning play football? A look at Oregon HC's playing career

Dan Lanning has begun his sideline career with a bang. The Oregon Ducks coach has led his team to two seasons of double-digit wins. He's brought an exciting style to the Ducks and given their fan base hope.

As we consider the 2024 CFB season, let's spotlight Dan Lanning's playing career.

Did Dan Lanning play football?

Yes, Dan Lanning played football. The Oregon Ducks coach played college football for William Jewell College. He joined the team as a linebacker in 2004 and represented them until 2007.

During his college days, Lanning was roommates with Trent Figg, his former offensive analyst with the Oregon Ducks. Lanning admirably combined his football career and studies, earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in physical education and secondary education in 2008.

Dan Lanning enters his third year as Oregon Ducks' head coach

After graduating from college, Lanning spent three seasons as a coach at Park Hill South High School in Missouri. He then occupied numerous coaching roles with Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Alabama, Memphis and Georgia. He worked mainly as a defensive specialist with these programs.

Lanning landed the Oregon Ducks head coaching job on December 11, 2021, replacing Mario Cristobal. He promptly brought his defensive acumen to the Ducks and used it as a foundation to build a new team identity. Since taking over the program, Lanning has led the Ducks to consecutive bowl game wins.

He enters Year three at the helm to take the Ducks on a deep postseason run. However, Oregon must navigate tricky regular season games against UCLA, Ohio State and Michigan to reach that goal. Time will tell if Dan Lanning can parlay his 2023 success into a national title this fall.

