Did Deion Sanders play on both offense and defense? Revisiting Colorado Coach Prime's two-way football career

Deion Sanders is one of the most elite football players of all time. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer had a legendary run at both levels and is considered one of the greatest athletes in history.

Sanders is known as one of the greatest two-sport stars in history, as he played in both the NFL and MLB. What is less known is that he played on both sides of the ball at multiple stages in his NFL career.

'Prime Time' also starred on special teams as he returned both kickoffs and punts. Although the Colorado Buffaloes coach is best known for his skills as an elite cornerback, he proved that he had the talent to play wide receiver at the highest level.

How did Deion Sanders perform in his college career?

Deion Sanders joined the Florida State Seminoles as a three-sport star. He starred in baseball, football and track and field. Despite his other commitments, Sanders thrived on the football field instantly.

In four seasons, he recorded 186 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries, 27 passes defended and three defensive touchdowns.

'Prime Time' also returned 126 punts for 1,429 yards and three touchdowns. He was named a unanimous All-American in both 1987 and 1988, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in the latter season. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

How did Deion Sanders perform in his NFL career?

Deion Sanders recorded 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and 10 defensive touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons. He added 2,199 punt return yards and 3,523 kick return yards along with nine total return touchdowns. Furthermore, Sanders appeared on offense as a wide receiver in a limited role. He caught 60 passes for 784 yards and three touchdowns.

'Prime Time' won two Super Bowls and a Defensive Player of the Year Award while being named to eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro Teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility.

Sanders was named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Despite also playing in the MLB, he is considered one of the greatest defensive backs of all time.

