Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana has built a legacy for himself in the world of football. The former San Francisco 49ers QB made them one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. Drafting Montana turned the 49ers' fortunes as they went on to win four Super Bowls under their legendary signal caller.

But Montana's skills and talents were known since his college days with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Coming out of Ringgold High School, Montana received an offer from Notre Dame to join its team, which he did in 1974. But was he ever a part of the Heisman Trophy conversation during his college career?

Did Joe Montana win the Heisman?

No, Joe Montana did not win the Heisman award during his five-year stint with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He had his best campaigns during the final two seasons in 1977 and 1978, but was still not considered a part of the Heisman voting for his performances.

However, Montana did play a vital role in leading Notre Dame to the national championships in 1977. He started that season as the third-choice quarterback behind Rusty Lisch and Gary Forystek. However, during a Week 3 game against Purdue, Forystek replaced Lisch on the field but suffered a career-ending injury.

This opened up the window of opportunity for Joe Montana. He came on with 11 minutes remaining in the game while Purdue led 24-14. The quarterback won the game for Notre Dame and was eventually named the starter for the rest of the season.

With Montana as its signal-caller, Notre Dame won every game of the season after Week 3. This led the Fighting Irish to face off against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. They went on to defeat them 38-10, and ultimately being crowned as the national champions.

The famous "Chicken Soup Game" of Joe Montana

Another memorable incident of Montana's college career came during his fifth year at Notre Dame in 1978. The Fighting Irish had once again made their way to the Cotton Bowl to face the Houston Cougars. However, the game took place in extremely cold conditions, leading to Joe Montana suffering from hypothermia.

Houston was leading 20-12 at the beginning of the second half, while Montana was recovering in the locker room with the help of the medical team. He was given intravenous fluids, lots of warm blankets and warm chicken soup to stabilize his condition.

Montana made his return in the third quarter, with the score being 34-12 in favor of Houston. But he managed to record three touchdown passes in the game's final eight minutes, and Notre Dame won 35-14. To this date, fans remember this historical game in Montana's college career as the "Chicken Soup Game."

Which Notre Dame players won the Heisman Trophy?

Seven Fighting Irish players won the Heisman Trophy over the years. Here is the complete list of all of them:

QB Angelo Bartelli (1943)

QB and DE Johnny Lujack (1947)

DE Leon Hart (1949)

HB Johnny Lattner (1953)

QB Paul Hornung (1956)

QB John Huarte (1964)

WR Tim Brown (1987)