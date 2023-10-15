Joe Montana is one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history. After finishing his college career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Montana was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the 82nd overall pick in the 1979 NFL draft. During his 14-season career with them, Joe Montana led them to four Super Bowls, marking a glorious era for the 49ers.

Before becoming a professional footballer, Montana had a decent five-year stint with the Fighting Irish. He played for them from 1975 to 1978 and was a quarterback who gradually proved himself to be a valuable asset for the team. But did he ever help Notre Dame win the national championship?

Did Joe Montana win a national championship?

Yes, Montana won one national championship during his time with the Fighting Irish. This was during the 1977 season.

Just a year before this, he was granted a medical redshirt because of a serious shoulder injury, and it gave him an extra year of college football eligibility.

When Montana returned for the 1977 season after his injury, he was initially named the third-string quarterback behind Rusty Lisch and Gary Forystek. He did not play for the first two games of the season. But later on, the legendary quarterback finally got his opportunity when Notre Dame faced Purdue in Week 3.

During that game, Lisch started the game for the Fighting Irish but was soon replaced by Gary Forystek on the field. Unfortunately, during a play, Forystek suffered a broken vertebra, a concussion and a broken clavicle. This also sadly ended his footballing career.

Lisch was brought in once again but was replaced by Joe Montana with 11 minutes left to play. Purdue was leading 24-14. But Montana turned the tides in favor of Notre Dame, recording 154 passing yards and one touchdown pass. The Fighting Irish ultimately won the game 31-24.

After this, the quarterback legend was named the starting quarterback of the team and led it to a nine-game winning streak. The Fighting Irish defeated the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns 38-10 in the Cotton Bowl and were crowned as national champions.

Joe Montana's stats and record with Notre Dame

Joe Montana arrived at Notre Dame in 1974 during the era of coach Ara Parseghian. He did not play that season and was a part of the 1975 spring practice. Dan Devine replaced Parseghian as the coach in December 1974 and felt that Montana was yet to earn his spot as a starter.

During his whole Notre Dame career, Joe Montana recorded 4,121 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. He also had 131 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.