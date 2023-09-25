Did Kyle Whittingham play in the NFL? Utah HC's playing career explored

Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham is one of the most recognizable names in college football. He's been the head coach of the program since 2005 after former coach Urban Meyer left for the Florida Gators in December 2004. And he led them to consecutive Pac-12 championships in the past two seasons, while looking to make it a three-peat this campaign.

Prior to this, Kyle Whittingham served as a defensive line coach for the team since 1992 under his father, Fred Whittingham. Then in 1995, he took over his father's job as the defensive coordinator and was in this position for almost over a decade before transitioning as the head coach of Utah.

Apart from his coaching career, Whittingham himself was a professional football player for quite a while. So, did Kyle Whittingham play in the NFL? Well, the Utah coach was in the NFL. But his time was very limited.

After his senior season of college football, Whittingham joined the Denver Broncos in 1982. But he was only a part of the team's practice squad. Then in 1987, he was once again back in the NFL, this time as a part of the replacement squad of the Los Angeles Rams. Thus, these are the only two stints he had in the NFL.

Between 1982 and 1987, Kyle Whittingham, however, did play professional football in other leagues. After his stint with the Broncos training camp, the current Utah coach transitioned to the United States Football League(USFL). He started his USFL journey with the Denver Gold in 1983 playing linebacker.

But after just a year in 1984, Whittingham decided to transfer to the New Orleans Breakers. He spent one and a half seasons playing for the Breakers, after which he then made his way to the Rams replacement squad.

Where did Kyle Whittingham go to college?

After graduating from Provo High School, the Utah coach made his way to play college football for the BYU Cougars. His father was the linebacker coach when he joined in 1978, before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

Whittingham played for the Cougars for four seasons. He was a part of the BYU roster for four Holiday Bowls. His debut Bowl saw him play as a running back, after which he transitioned to playing primarily as a linebacker.

Kyle Whittingham enjoyed the best season of his college career during his senior year. He put up a stellar performance, which led to him being named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Not only this, but he also became the defensive MVP in the Holiday Bowl. Then, decades later in 2009, they inducted him into the Holiday Bowl of Fame for his college performance.