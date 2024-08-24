Did Lee Corso Play College football at FSU? Looking at legendary analyst's playing career

Lee Corso, the beloved host of the pregame college football show "College GameDay," will be absent from ESPN's coverage of the Week 0 matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State in Dublin. He's been known to miss some shows in the past and will be rejoining the cast next week.

Throughout Corso's expansive resume, you'll fail to find a single occupation since the 1950s that wasn't directly related to football in some way or another. While at FSU, he became a national sensation as a record-breaking quarterback.

After graduating from Florida State, Corso was the assistant coach for a few college football teams as well as the U.S. Navy, which was then followed by head coaching positions at Louisville and Indiana.

Having decided to move away from coaching, Corso accepted a broadcasting position at ESPN in 1987, and the rest is history. "College GameDay" began with Tim Brando as the host, while Lee Corso and Beano Cook served as commentators.

Of course, most recognizably, Corso is a man known for his turn of phrase. His career as a commentator has been marked by many legendary quotes, some that bring a chill to your spine while others bring a smile to your face.

Lee Corso's playing career

In 1953, one of the highest-recruited players in FSU history came to the program, a QB/CB by the name of Lee Corso. Over the next four years, he established himself as one of the most versatile players in college football. He led the Seminoles in individual defensive and offensive statistics for three out of his four years there, and as a senior was an honorable mention All-American.

Corso was QB1 for the South in the 1956 Blue-Gray game, though his squad lost to the Len Dawson-led North team, 14-0. His record of 14 interceptions was broken only by Monk Bonasorte in the late 1980s, and Corso was inducted into the Seminole Hall of Fame in 1978.

After he graduated from college with a bachelor's in physical health, Corso moved away from his days as a player but has remained a fixture in college football since then.

