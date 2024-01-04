Did the Manning Brothers play any CFP National Championship? Exploring Peyton and Eli's college careers

The Manning Brothers are among the few names ingrained in the memories of football fans worldwide. Taking after their father, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning have created one of football's most famous dynasties.

Peyton's college and NFL records are no doubt intimidating to anyone starting their career. As such, Eli began his career very much at the risk of living in his father and brother's shadows. However, not only was he able to live up to numerous expectations, but he also made his name as a great football player.

In the spirit of the College Football Playoff season, we look back at the collegiate careers of the Manning Brothers.

Who are the Manning Brothers

Did the Manning Brothers play any CFP National Championship?

Neither of the great Manning Brothers played in the CFP national championship. They couldn't have played in the title game, seeing as neither of them was an active college football player when it started in 2014. Peyton, who is the older of the two, played college football from 1994 through 1997. Eli was active from 1999 through 2003.

The duo's father, Archie Manning, played for the Ole Miss Rebels in the late '60s. There, he'd acquired something of a folk hero status. So, when it was time for Peyton to play college football, many took it for granted that he would commit to Ole Miss. It was a huge surprise when he announced his commitment to Tennessee, and many Rebels fans weren't happy.

Peyton started his college career as the Vols' third-choice quarterback. After, with the two quarterbacks above him out with injuries midway through the season, he took over the starting job. He retained it until he moved on to the NFL.

Despite being projected as a top draft pick after his junior season, Peyton decided to return for his senior and final season with the Vols in 1997. He ended his college career with 11,201 passing yards and 89 touchdowns.

A year after his brother ruled the NFL draft as the first overall pick, Eli enrolled at Ole Miss in 1999, following in Archie's footsteps. He redshirted his freshman season and competed with Romaro Miller for the starting position the following season, playing in just six games. He finally became the Rebels' starting quarterback as a third-year sophomore in 2001.

Eli finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in his senior year. But he still went home with various awards, including the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, both previously won by his brother. The Manning Brothers were the first overall picks in their respective NFL draft years.

Their stories didn't end there, as the Manning Brothers went on to have the most exciting NFL careers. And now they have a successor in the form of their nephew, Arch Manning.