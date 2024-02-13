Did Patrick Mahomes play baseball in College? Looking at former Texas Tech QB's collegiate career

During his time at Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes not only played football but also spent some time with the baseball team as a relief pitcher.

While in high school, he was a three-sport athlete, playing basketball, baseball and football, his time in college was divided among the two former sports. That's probably because the college football and basketball seasons overlap a bit.

Initially, he planned to play professional baseball when he finished college, telling the Kansas City Star in 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“My plan going into college, with my parents, was to play football and baseball and after three years be a professional baseball player. I didn’t think I was going to play football.”

Schedules were built around him, focusing on him being able to play both sports. However, the Texas Tech campus was hit with heavy snow storms in February 2015, and Patrick Mahomes had to make a choice.

Always wanting to be a big league baseball player, many were surprised when he allowed America's pastime to take a back seat to America's most popular sport. The rest, as they say, is history.

Did Patrick Mahomes play baseball in College?

No, he didn't. His time in college was divided between football and baseball.

Initially, he planned on becoming a professional baseball player, but a bout of bad weather in 2015 forced him to pick between attending spring football or baseball practices. As we all know now, he chose football.

Could Patrick Mahomes have become an MLB player?

Many believe that he had what it takes to climb up the ladder of an MLB organization. The Red Raiders baseball coach Tim Tadlock thinks so:

“I think he could’ve been a starting pitcher as a big-leaguer, he could’ve been an outfielder as a big-leaguer. He had third-base skill. Whatever he chose to do, he was going to be really good at it.”

What would have happened remains a mystery, as the now three-time Super Bowl winner took a step away from baseball.

Truth be told, baseball is one of the toughest sports to measure talent for (Just read Michael Lewi's Moneyball to better understand why so many prospects fail to reach the MLB).

Unlike in the NFL, being drafted is just the first step on a grueling journey to reach the first team. Do you think he could've made it, though?

Poll : Could Patrick Mahomes have made the MLB? Yes No 0 votes