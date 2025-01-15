Did Quinn Ewers declare for the draft? A look at Texas QB’s decision

Quinn Ewers has been the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns for three seasons. Ewers joined the Longhorns before the 2022 season and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

He led the Longhorns to two college football playoff berths as QB1. Hence, following the conclusion of his junior year, let's see if Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Did Quinn Ewers declare for the NFL draft?

Yes, Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Wednesday. The Texas Longhorns star quarterback has elected to forgo the rest of his collegiate football eligibility and enter the upcoming draft.

Ewers leaves the Longhorns after making 36 appearances for the program, amassing 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and 27 wins. Ewers' win total makes him the fourth-winningest quarterback in program history, and he leaves the school with a Big 12 title.

With Ewers' declaration, Arch Manning will become the team's QB1 after two years of learning from the departing star QB. Manning will have big shoes to fill as he enters his redshirt sophomore season with the Longhorns.

Is Quinn Ewers a Day 1 pick?

Quinn Ewers entered college as one of the highest-rated high school prospects. He first joined the Ohio State Buckeyes but didn't play a game for the program before joining the Texas Longhorns.

Following a three-year stint as the starting quarterback for a major college football program, CBS Sports has Ewers going off the draft board on Day 2 in the second round of the upcoming draft. He is listed as the fourth-best quarterback in his class, behind Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe.

The projection seems fair, as Ewers still has some things to learn before he becomes an NFL-starting-caliber quarterback. Hence, going to a team with a veteran starter at quarterback could benefit his growth. While Ewers has been a starter for most of his football career, he might need to wait for his chance in the NFL once drafted.

