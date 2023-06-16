Did Texas A&M avoid Texas during the 2024 SEC schedule reveal? Putting the Aggies' opponents under the microscope

The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Texas Longhorns in the highly anticipated revival of the Lone Star Showdown in 2024. The long-awaited revival of one of college football's most intense rivalries was finally confirmed after the release of the Southeastern Conference's 2024 schedule.

In what seemed to be possibly the final clash between the state rivals, the Longhorns defeated the Aggies 27-25 in 2011. However, with Texas leaving the Big 12 to join Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, the rivalry is set to be renewed.

The matchup, which will take place at iconic Kyle Field, is the 119th encounter between the two programs. The teams first met in 1894, and the Longhorns lead the all-time series 76-37-5. Their next encounter will be one of the highlights of the 2024 season.

A look at Texas A&M Aggies' 2024 schedule

For the 2024 season, a significant change will be implemented in the SEC as the divisional structure will be eliminated. This means that the East and West divisions will no longer exist. Instead, each team will play eight conference games and have two dedicated rivalries.

At first glance, the Aggies' entire 2024 SEC schedule appears highly advantageous. Also, the nonconference schedule poses no significant challenge for coach Jimbo Fischer, with their toughest game being the season home opener against Notre Dame.

Aside from reviving the rivalry with Texas at Kyle Field, Texas A&M will also face LSU and Missouri at home in 2024. Additionally, the Aggies will have a designated home game against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In its 2024 SEC schedule, Texas A&M is set to play four times away from home. The Aggies will make road trips to face the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Notably, the schedule does not include games against Alabama and Ole Miss. As a result, Jimbo Fisher’s highly anticipated matchups with Nick Saban, as well as the entertaining feuds with Lane Kiffin, will have a break for at least one season.

The Aggies will face four nonconference opponents – Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green and New Mexico State – at Kyle Field. Playing all their nonconference games on home turf gives them seven home games.

Texas A&M and Notre Dame are meeting again after a gap of more than two decades. The upcoming game will mark their first encounter since 2001, when the Aggies emerged victorious 24-3 at Kyle Field.

