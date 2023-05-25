Did "There Was This Girl" singer Riley Green play college football? 5 country music stars who played NCAA football ft. Sam Hunt, ABC and more

Country singer Riley Green gained popularity for his 2018 single, “There Was This Girl.” Green, whose music reflects the impact of his upbringing in a Southern small town, has been an inspiration to many.

However, there’s an odd fact about him that may shock many of his fans. Before becoming a recording artist, Green was a college football player at Jacksonville State University. The country singer played as a quarterback for the Gamecocks.

This article takes a look at five country music stars who were once college football players.

#1, Riley Green

Riley Green committed to Jacksonville State as a three-star football recruit. He redshirted as a freshman. During his sophomore season, Green played in three games. In his junior year, he had two starts, completing 55 of 100 passes for 612 yards and four touchdowns.

However, instead of pursuing his career in football, he placed his bet on music and went all in. His debut single, “There Was This Girl,” was released in 2017 and reached the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He has since followed with two albums.

#2, Chase Rice

Chase Rice played linebacker for the University of North Carolina from 2005 to 2008. He was a member of the team that won the 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl. Rice left football to focus on his music career after he left college. His debut album, “Friday Nights and Sunday Mornings,” came out in 2010.

#3, Sam Hunt

The next name on our list is none other than Sam Hunt. Hunt played quarterback for the UAB Blazers from 2003 to 2005 before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University, where he was backup quarterback in 2006. When he left college, Hunt dropped football to focus on his music. His debut album, named "Montevallo," was released in 2014.

#4, Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins’ debut album, “Dreamin’ Out Loud,” came out in 1996. Prior to that, he had been an offensive lineman for Louisiana Tech University. He was a walk-on and played for a season. Afterwards, he left college and focused on making a career out of music.

#5, Lee Brice

Lee Brice attended Clemson University, where he played as a long snapper. His time with the Tigers spanned from 2000 to 2002. He was a member of the team that won the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl. Brice left college and pursued music instead of a career in pro football. He released “Love Like Crazy,” his debut album, in 2010.

