Did Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry play together at LSU? Exploring the collegiate career of the current NFL stars

Both Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry graduated from LSU. Mathieu was a safety for the Tigers, while Landry made his name in the wide receiver position. Both of them were a part of the LSU roster between 2010 to 2013. So we can say that Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry teamed up with each other on the gridiron for college football.

Mathieu started a year early in LSU in 2010 before Landry joined the program in 2011. The safety from St. Augustine High School joined LSU as a four-star recruit, as per Rivals.com.

Mathieu was a true freshman, who went on to play for the Tigers for two seasons before being suspended for violating the program's substance abuse policy. He was cut from the team in 2012, after which he enrolled himself in a drug rehabilitation program in Houston, Texas.

On the other hand, Jarvis Landry came in as a five-star wide receiver prospect from Lutcher High School in 2011. Both Mathieu and Landry played under former coach Les Miles. Landry was a true freshman as well, playing in all 13 games for LSU with one start to his name.

Tyrann Mathieu was suspended for the 2012 season for reportedly violating the school's substance abuse policy. He then decided to declare himself for the 2013 NFL draft, where he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round.

On the other hand, Jarvis Landry went on to play as a junior in 2013, where we saw him team up with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Both Landry and Beckham Jr. were a menace to their rivals. Their incredible speed and agility made them LSU's human highlight reel, earning the reputation as one of the most productive wide receiver duos we've seen in college football

Tyrann Mathieu: LSU Stats and Records

Mathieu finished his debut college season by starting in one game for the LSU Tigers on the gridiron. Despite this, he got time on the field in all the games of the campaign, racking up 57 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and two INTs. Not only this, but he also went on to become the Defensive Most Outstanding Player award in their Cotton Bowl victory against Texas A&M.

2011 was Mathieu's sophomore year, where he had 76 total tackles, 2 INTs, and six forced fumbles. He went on to become a part of the first-team All-American, while also earning his place as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Tyrann Mathieu was a crucial part of the roster that went on to win the 2011 SEC championship game against Georgia Bulldogs, where they won 42-10. He was named the MVP at the championship game, going on to represent LSU at the National championship finals, where they lost 21-0 at the hands of Alabama.

Overall stats of Tyrann Mathieu in LSU: 133 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles

Jarvis Landry: LSU Stats and Records

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was also a true freshman for LSU, going on to play in all 14 games while starting one against Kentucky in 2011. He went on to put up a decent performance as a rookie in college football, racking up 43 receiving yards with 4 receptions. He suffered an injury in fall camp when he stress fractured his foot.

Even in his sophomore season, Landry got one start while playing in 13 games for LSU. His 2012 campaign ended with 573 receiving yards, 56 receptions, and 5 receiving touchdowns. His breakout season in LSU was during his junior year when he was the second team All-SEC honors. 2013 saw him finish his junior campaign with 1,193 receiving yards, 77 receptions, and 10 touchdowns.

That is when he teamed up with Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Zach Mettenberger, and running back Jeremy Hill. Together, they created SEC history by becoming the first roster that possessed a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and two 1,000-yard receivers, all in one single-season campaign (2013).

Overall stats of Jarvis Landry in LSU: 1,809 receiving yards, 137 receptions, 15 receiving touchdowns.

Both Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry played with each other once again in 2022 for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Landry signed a one-year contract that expired after the 2022 season, while Mathieu is gearing up for the second year of his three-year, $33 million deal.