Dillon Gabriel Transfer Portal: 5 Landing spots for the Oklahoma QB if he plans to leave the program ft. Michigan State and more

Dillon Gabriel transfer portal rumors have been going around, as he could leave the Oklahoma Sooners and provide one year of elite play.

He finished the regular season for the Sooners as he went 266-of-384 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,660 yards with 30 touchdown passes and six interceptions. However, if he decides to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, here are some of the best landing spots.

TCU Oklahoma Football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Potential landing spots for Dillon Gabriel if he enters transfer portal

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterback Kyle McCord showed the ability to step up and play well in his first season as a starting quarterback but he has hit a ceiling.

Gabriel, with the talented wide receivers that Ohio State is able to attract, would be a huge boost for the program and give them the ability to beat Michigan and be a threat for the national championship.

#2: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans are in an interesting predicament as they have a brand new coaching staff and a few quarterbacks from the program are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, Dillon Gabriel would be able to provide some incredible structure in the first year of Jonathan Smith's tenure with the program

This gives the program a bridge year to get a recruiting class situated for the Spartans under Smith's regime.

#3: UCLA Bruins

With Dante Moore joining the NCAA Transfer Portal, the UCLA Bruins have an opening at the quarterback position.

With Chip Kelly on the hot seat, things could be intriguing for the program as they have some quarterbacks throughout the program that got action but this will be interesting as they are in the midst of changes.

#4: Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have an experienced offensive attack. With quarterback JJ McCarthy likely entering the NFL draft, the program will have the ability to get a quarterback in the high school recruiting scene, bridging the gap and sustaining Michigan as a powerhouse

This also depends on the future of Jim Harbaugh, as that will be a great place for him to land.

#5: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have been doing well, but they are going to be without quarterback Bo Nix as he is likely heading to the NFL.

Coach Dan Lanning can make a splash here and continue to step up to the point where the team remains competitive when they get completely healthy. This program is in the Pac-12 Championship Game for a reason and winning will elevate Gabriel's draft stock.