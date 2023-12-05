Dillon Gabriel to UCF chatter catches fire online as fans urge for immediate signing of Oklahoma QB

Rumors of Dillon Gabriel going to UCF have surfaced since the senior quarterback declared he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier today. It would be interesting as he played for the UCF Knights from 2019-21 before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners for the last two seasons.

People have been speculating about a potential reunion with the Knights as people have taken to Twitter to discuss the possibility of Dillon Gabriel going to UCF.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gabriel has started for five seasons between the UCF Knights and the Oklahoma Sooners. In that time, he is 1050-of-1664 (63.1 completion percentage) for 14,865 yards with 125 passing touchdowns to 26 interceptions. He also has been a strong runner with 349 rushing attempts for 1,060 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and 26 rushing touchdowns.

With the UCF Knights not finding that same success with their quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, the school should be happy with a reunion.

Should Dillon Gabriel to UCF happen for a second time?

Dillon Gabriel to UCF would be a great story about how the grass is not always greener on the other side, but that would benefit only one party. How does Dillon Gabriel's situation get better?

The UCF Knights finished the regular season with a 6-6 (3-6 in Big 12) record and made a bowl game for the eighth consecutive season. However, there is a reason why Gabriel left the program in the first place two years ago.

With other openings and incredible numbers, there seems to be no real benefit outside of a "homecoming" that Dillon Gabriel to UCF would be for Gabriel.

Where should Dillon Gabriel transfer to?

Dillon Gabriel has shown to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football. Just because he officially entered the transfer portal does not mean he is returning to college football. Gabriel could forego his last year of eligibility and join the 2024 NFL draft class.

However, if there is one perfect landing spot for Gabriel to look toward, it would be Caleb Williams following act for a second consecutive location: the USC Trojans. Think about it. The Trojans are a loaded offensive team transitioning to the Big Ten Conference next year and losing their quarterback to the NFL draft. Why not use Gabriel as a bridge quarterback and be a legitimate threat?

While it makes some sense, Gabriel likely will join the NFL draft if he does not find a quality program that fits his needs.