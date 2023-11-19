Dino Babers coaching record: College stats, notable records and achievements of former HC explored

The Syracuse Orange have decided to part ways with coach Dino Babers after eight seasons. He did not have much success throughout his tenure but was able to create a positive culture for the Orange over the last eight years.

It's going to be interesting to see what the future holds for the Syracuse Orange after firing their coach with one game remaining in the season. Let's take a closer look at Dino Babers' time with the Syracuse Orange.

What was Dino Babers' record as a coach at Syracuse?

Dino Babers came into the Syracuse program with a lot of excitement as he led Bowling Green State to an 18-9 overall record in 2014-15 before being hired by the Orange. However, he was never really able to get to that sustained success again.

Babers finished his Syracuse coaching career with a record of 41-55 and 1-1 in bowl games. He only finished two of his eight seasons with a winning record as he was 7-6 in 2022 and 10-3 in 2018. However, the lows were low on the football field as the team won less than five games in three different seasons.

In terms of bowl games, the Orange were able to make it the two seasons they finished over .500. In 2018, they were able to pick up a 34-18 victory in the Camping World Bowl over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl by a final score of 28-20.

A big reason for the firing could be the fact that no Atlantic Coast Conference football program has qualified for fewer bowl games in the eight-year span that Dino Babers was the coach of the Syracuse Orange.

Where does Dino Babers rank in terms of Syracuse football coaches

When you think of the Syracuse Orange, it takes a minute before jumping to success on the football field. However, Babers did have some success as he ranks fifth all-time in the program's history in wins (41). He tails Ben Schwartzwalder (153), Paul Pasqualoni (107), Dick MacPherson (66) and Frank J. O'Neill (52).

The only issue is that his 96 games coached is the fourth highest and he should have averaged more than five wins per season in his tenure. Looking at the Syracuse coaches with a minimum of 30 victories at the school, he is ninth with a .427 winning percentage.

The Syracuse tenure of coach Babers is definitely a mixed bag of results.