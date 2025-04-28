DJ Lagway’s latest video offers positive news for Billy Napier’s Florida Gators

DJ Lagway showed promise as a freshman with the Florida Gators. Lagway shared time at QB1 with Graham Mertz before eventually taking over the starting job. Lagway threw for 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024.
Entering his sophomore season, Lagway has dealt with injuries. These have prevented him from participating extensively in training camp, which has led to questions about his fitness. Remember, Lagway missed a crucial game against the Texas Longhorns because of an injury he sustained against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Thankfully for Florida fans, it looks like DJ Lagway is putting the injury worries in the rearview mirror. Lagway took to his official Instagram page to share a recent video of himself throwing. The sophomore QB showcased his trademark zip while practicing without any equipment.
This news will come as a sign of relief as the Gators could do without injury issues at the QB position in 2025. The program dealt with such issues, featuring program favorite Graham Mertz, and it wasn't pretty. The team had a lot of uncertainty at the position and ended up compiling an 8-5 record.
DJ Lagway is the program's quarterback, both now and in the future. Billy Napier is doing what he can to keep Lagway fit and raring to go for the upcoming campaign.
DJ Lagway and Florida Gators aiming for CFP run in 2025
The Florida Gators had an indifferent season in 2024. They were hardly ever in the running to make the expanded College Football Playoff. One major issue was Graham Mertz's injury woes, which seemingly halted the Gators from gaining momentum at the business end of the campaign.
However, it's now DJ Lagway's side, and with great power comes great responsibility. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound sophomore will enter the 2025 campaign as the undisputed starting quarterback for the storied program.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg views Lagway as the 10th-best returning quarterback in college football. The veteran analyst thinks that Lagway's sky-high potential can take the Gators to the next level.
Lagway is fresh off a 6-1 season as the team's starting quarterback. He'll fancy his chances to potentially double the win total and guide the program to a playoff spot.
Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.