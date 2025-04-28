  • home icon
  • College Football
  • DJ Lagway’s latest video offers positive news for Billy Napier’s Florida Gators

DJ Lagway’s latest video offers positive news for Billy Napier’s Florida Gators

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 28, 2025 20:54 GMT
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

DJ Lagway showed promise as a freshman with the Florida Gators. Lagway shared time at QB1 with Graham Mertz before eventually taking over the starting job. Lagway threw for 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024.

Ad

Entering his sophomore season, Lagway has dealt with injuries. These have prevented him from participating extensively in training camp, which has led to questions about his fitness. Remember, Lagway missed a crucial game against the Texas Longhorns because of an injury he sustained against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Thankfully for Florida fans, it looks like DJ Lagway is putting the injury worries in the rearview mirror. Lagway took to his official Instagram page to share a recent video of himself throwing. The sophomore QB showcased his trademark zip while practicing without any equipment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This news will come as a sign of relief as the Gators could do without injury issues at the QB position in 2025. The program dealt with such issues, featuring program favorite Graham Mertz, and it wasn't pretty. The team had a lot of uncertainty at the position and ended up compiling an 8-5 record.

DJ Lagway is the program's quarterback, both now and in the future. Billy Napier is doing what he can to keep Lagway fit and raring to go for the upcoming campaign.

Ad
Ad

DJ Lagway and Florida Gators aiming for CFP run in 2025

The Florida Gators had an indifferent season in 2024. They were hardly ever in the running to make the expanded College Football Playoff. One major issue was Graham Mertz's injury woes, which seemingly halted the Gators from gaining momentum at the business end of the campaign.

However, it's now DJ Lagway's side, and with great power comes great responsibility. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound sophomore will enter the 2025 campaign as the undisputed starting quarterback for the storied program.

Ad

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg views Lagway as the 10th-best returning quarterback in college football. The veteran analyst thinks that Lagway's sky-high potential can take the Gators to the next level.

Lagway is fresh off a 6-1 season as the team's starting quarterback. He'll fancy his chances to potentially double the win total and guide the program to a playoff spot.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications