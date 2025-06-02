DJ Lagway vs Arch Manning: Which SEC QB has better chances to win 2025 Heisman?

Fans got to see limited action from both Arch Manning and DJ Lagway for their respective teams. Both seem developed and ready to take the reins as QB1s in 2025, which puts them in contention for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best athlete in college football.
Arch Manning and his prospects of winning the Heisman
Arch Manning is the sophomore quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, who played backup to Quinn Ewers last season. He comes from a legendary football line and is a nephew of uncles Peyton and Eli Manning. Oddsmakers peg him higher, with odds ranging from +600 to +800.
Last season, Manning threw for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 67.8% completion rate. This has some over the moon for his future next season, while there are also some who are not buying the hype.
DJ Lagway and his prospects of winning the Heisman
After Graham Mertz went down with a season-ending injury against Tennessee, Lagway became the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators. Lagway's odds for the Heisman stand at +1100, placing him among the top contenders.
A left hamstring injury sidelined him for one game, but upon his return for the final three games of the 2024 regular season, he took down then-No. 22 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss and Florida State.
He even led the Gators to a 33-8 win against Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. Overall, in his seven games started for Florida, he registered a 6-1 record, completing 115 of 192 passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Pros and cons: Arch Manning vs DJ Lagway
Arch Manning
- Pros: Strong pedigree, high potential, team success.
- Cons: Limited experience, high expectations.
DJ Lagway
- Pros: Proven production, deep-ball accuracy
- Cons: Less national exposure
Arch Manning vs DJ Lagway: Receiving corps
Despite losing top targets Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL, Arch Manning's Longhorns have a deep, talented wide receiving room. DeAndre Moore Jr. returns after a breakout 2024 season. He recorded 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. This makes him one of the top throwing options for Manning.
Sophomore Ryan Wing had a promising start to his college career, catching 29 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He can be a deep pass threat for opposing teams.
Texas also has newcomers in five-star recruit Kaliq Lockett and four-star Jamie Ffrench, both of whom can immediately contribute.
On the other hand, DJ Lagway has a relatively inexperienced group of receivers. The Gators will have to navigate through departures of Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, who combined for over 1,500 receiving yards in 2024.
Lagway will have to turn to Eugene "Tre" Wilson III, who had an injury-shortened season last year. He caught 19 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant should also be a good wideout option for Lagway. Sturdivant recorded 22 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-shortened season.
Moreover, freshman Vernell Brown III, the sixth-best wide receiver in the 2025 class, can prove to be a reliable target for the Gators' QB1.
Thus, in conclusion, on paper it does seem like Manning has got the edge but eventually it will depend on whether he lives up to pre-season hype.
