DJ Uiagalelei NFL Draft Projection: Where could Oregon State QB land in 2024? Draft stock explored 

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been a force under center for the Oregon State Beavers and has gone a long way from being the backup quarterback to Trevor Lawrence. He has stepped up as a QB1 and developed into a solid thrower of the football, specifically in his last two seasons. He is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft with a loaded class and things are going to be interesting for him.

Looking at his 2023 season stats thus far, Uiagalelei is 122-of-206 (59.2 completion percentage) for 1,791 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air. He also registered 42 carries for 134 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

With the up-and-down nature of DJ Uiagalelei's play since playing college football, this is going to be interesting. This 2024 NFL draft class has a lot of talented quarterbacks to the point that he could be a Day 3 pick and a bit of a project to work on. There are some issues with his game when looking at the next level that he needs to work on to continue being an elite quarterback.

DJ Uiagalelei's strengths

Uiagalelei has shown the ability to throw the ball well and get chunk plays to shake off some inconsistencies in his throwing mechanics. He has a strong arm that will help him fire passes into tight windows and we have seen that on a weekly basis.

He has been doing a good job of limiting turnovers as well. He has thrown 21 interceptions heading into Week 10 while attempting 1,066 passes, which equates to 50.8 pass attempts per interception. His interception numbers also have decreased in each season he has been a starting quarterback. Also, he has an incredible amount of experience as he has played in 47 games between the Clemson Tigers and Oregon State Beavers if he remains healthy for the rest of the season at the collegiate level and does not play in the bowl game.

DJ Uiagalelei's weaknesses

Unless he has predetermined that he's going to take off, Uiagalelei is someone who is very stationary in the pocket. With the pressure he would face going forward, that is something he cannot afford to do. He also struggles with accuracy as he is completing 59.8 percent of his passes throughout his four-year collegiate career and that is not going to get the job done.

It feels like he is more a product of his skill position players instead of vice versa. That is not going to be able to happen in the National Football League as he needs to elevate other's games.