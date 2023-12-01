DJ Uiagalelei Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Oregon State QB feat. Michigan State and more

DJ Uiagalelei reestablished his college football career at Oregon State following a nightmare tenure at Clemson. He was once expected to become one of the nation's best quarterbacks, but that didn't become a possibility during his playing days in Death Valley.

While Uiagalelei found his footing with the Beavers, the quarterback has entered the transfer portal once again, seeking a move away from Oregon State after just one season.

This decision is believed to have been influenced by some factors, including the uncertainty concerning the Beavers' future and the exit of Jonathan Smith. With his transfer around the corner, let's examine five landing spots for DJ Uiagalelei.

#1, Michigan State

Michigan State will be considered the likely destination for DJ Uiagalelei in many quarters. There's a good chance he could team up with Jonathan Smith with the Spartans.

The program's quarterback situation has been a mess this season as none of the options could firmly secure starting. Noah Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt have all entered the transfer portal, paving the way for Uiagalelei's potential move to East Lansing.

#2, Notre Dame

Notre Dame will say goodbye to quarterback Sam Hartman at the end of the season. The lone season of the Wake Forest transfer has helped relaunch the Fighting Irish's offense.

Marcus Freeman's team will likely look to take advantage of the transfer portal once again in getting Hartman's replacement. While options like Riley Leonard have been muted, DJ Uiagalelei could become an option for the Fighting Irish as they seek a better season in 2024.

#3, Michigan

Aside from the sign-stealing scandal, one other problem coming Michigan's way is how to replace their core players who will be heading for the NFL after the conclusion of the season.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is widely expected to be one of the players expected to enter the 2024 NFL draft. The Wolverines will want a capable hand replacing the projected first-round pick, and Uiagalelei obviously fits in. A move to Ann Arbor would be a huge one.

#4, Oregon

There's a chance DJ Uiagalelei could remain in the state of Oregon after transferring from the Beavers. This is because a move to Eugene could be in the cards for the quarterback.

Bo Nix, who has led Oregon's offense brilliantly this season, is expected to declare for the NFL draft. With the Ducks looking to get a capable replacement, Uiagalelei could decide to team up with his brother Matayo Uiagalelei, who plays as an edge rusher for the Ducks, in Eugene.

#5, Washington

Washington will be losing Michael Penix Jr. at the end of the season as the impressive quarterback is expected to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Kalen DeBoer's team will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024, and the least it will need is a capable quarterback in the backfield. Without a doubt, DJ Uiagalelei possesses all the needed qualities for the Huskies’ high-powered offense to continue the smooth sailing.