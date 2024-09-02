DJ Uiagalelei vs Thomas Castellanos's statistical comparison for FSU vs Boston College in College Football Week 1 Matchup

Tonight's week 1 quarterback battle between FSU's DJ Uiagalelei and Boston College's Thomas Castellanos should prove intriguing on many levels. Let's compare the two quarterbacks based on their respective skill sets.

DJ Uiagalelei vs. Thomas Castellanos statistical comparison ahead of FSU vs. Boston College

Starter record and achievements

Castellanos was a first-year starter for the Boston College Eagles in 2023. The team finished 7-6 under his guidance. Conversely, DJ Uiagalelei has started since the 2021 season and has gone 29-12 during that span. Uiagelelei has suited up for the Clemson Tigers (2021-22), Oregon State Beavers (2023) and Florida State Seminoles (2024). Neither player has won an end-of-season award.

Completion percentage

Uiagalelei has a slight edge in completion percentage. Uiagaleli completes passes at a 59.4% rate (714-of-1203) while Castellanos completes 57.2% of his throws (198-of-346).

Passing yards

The passing yards for these players are on two distinct levels. Uiagalelei has a noticeable advantage (8,512 to 2,323), but that gap significantly closes when comparing their 2023 statistics. Last fall, Castellanos finished with 2,248 passing yards compared to DJ Uiagalelei's 2,638.

Passing touchdowns

The number of passing touchdowns between the pair also shows a significant gap. Castellanos has thrown 15 career touchdowns while Uiagaleli owns 57 career TD passes entering tonight's game.

Interceptions

Castellanos threw 14 interceptions in 2023 while DJ Uiagalelei has recorded 24 total interceptions (seven in 2023). This number shows that Uiagalelei's experience has given him better decision-making capabilities than his younger counterpart.

Rushing yards

One spot where Castellanos has a distinct edge over Uiagalelei is running for additional yards. Uiagalelei has 1,139 career rushing yards with 219 in 2023 and seven total rushing yards in his 2024 opener. Meanwhile, Castellanos has recorded 1,233 rushing yards.

Rushing touchdowns

Uiagalelei has 21 career rushing touchdowns, including six for Oregon State last season. However, Castellanos is more of a ground scoring threat. The emerging QB1 owns 14 career rushing touchdowns with 13 end-zone scrambles last season.

