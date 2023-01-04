Do college football players get paid to play?

An exclusive coverage agreement between the College Athletic Association and NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, CBS, NBC, and FOX, was recently signed.

According to accounts, the agreement will generate over $7 billion over seven years. However, none of the revenue will be given to the athletes themselves. That has reopened discussions about whether or not student football players should be compensated.

A recent development has given college football players access to an income stream.

Following a Supreme Court decision, the NCAA modified its policies and now permits all student-athletes to profit from using their names and images. In other words, they can now sign lucrative endorsements and appear in advertisements.

The NIL forbids outright player compensation, but the association lets well-known sportsmen capitalize on their notoriety. These players with sizable social media followings can get arrangements that can feature them on billboards.

The NCAA's defensive argument over the past few years has been supported by the idea that players are students who are brilliant at athletics, not professionals who have multibillion-dollar employment.

The NCAA has determined that most college football players receive enough remuneration for their contributions to university revenue, as they can attend the school of their choosing on full scholarships. Footballers are expressly forbidden from getting money but do receive other perks like free meals and private tutoring.

Now that the NCAA permits players to make money from other endeavors, a renowned college football player may appear in a TV commercial while eating a well-known cereal product and receive payment for it.

Three highest-earning college football players

#1 Bryce Young

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide after recieving the MVP award during the Allstate Sugar Bowl

The expected annual salary of Bryce Young, the quarterback for The University of Alabama, is $3.4 million.

He was named the best player in collegiate football after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Numerous sponsorship deals sprang after that. He has endorsement agreements with Dollar Shave Club, Nobull, Beats by Dre, Nissan, and Nobull. He also bills $9,200 for each post on social media.

#2 CJ Stroud

Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes

After a productive 2021–22 campaign, CJ Stroud led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory.

Additionally, Stroud surpassed the team record for throwing yards in a single game. He now has a $2.5 million NIL valuation due to that.

#3 Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans

Caleb Williams, a quarterback for USC, has been able to profit from his Heisman nomination campaign.

Williams has the third-highest NIL value in collegiate football at $2.1 million. He has endorsement agreements with companies like Fanatics, Athletic Brewing, and Beats by Dre.

