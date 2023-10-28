Do the Hawkeyes play today? Looking at college football schedule for Iowa after Week 9 

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been playing well throughout the 2023 college football season and will not play in Week 9. They are sitting in second place in the Big Ten West Division with a 6-2, 3-2 record and are only behind the Wisconsin Badgers, who they already defeated.

The Hawkeyes are looking to rest and get healthy during their bye week and end the regular season on a strong note to potentially be in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.

Their defense has been one of the best in all of college football as they are eighth in the nation, allowing just 14.5 points per game through eight weeks. However, their offensive identity is less than stellar as they are 118th in the sport with only 19.5 points per game.

They have an excuse offensively as they lost senior quarterback Cade McNamara to a torn ACL more than a month ago and have not been able to find many answers.

Do the Hawkeyes play today?

The Hawkeyes are in their bye week during Week 9, meaning you will not see the Hawkeyes take the field this week.

Iowa football schedule 2023

The Iowa Hawkeyes have four games remaining in their regular season schedule but are already eligible for a bowl game this season as well.

They have three consecutive home games as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 10 on Nov. 4, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 11 on Nov. 11 and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 18 in Week 12. They conclude the 2023 college football regular season on the road as they face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 24.

Big Ten schedule Week 9

There are five games today on the Week 9 Big Ten Conference schedule, and all should be interesting.

The first two games kick off at noon ET as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins go up against the Northwestern Wildcats.

On the 3:30 p.m. ET slate, we will see the Michigan State Spartans head to Huntington Bank Stadium to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. At the same time, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Purdue Boilermakers.

In the standalone 7:30 p.m. ET slate for the Big Ten, we will have the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes head to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.