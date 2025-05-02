Does Bill Belichick have kids? Closer look at NFL legend's family tree and relationship

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has kept a mostly discreet life off the football field, with many wondering if the longtime football coach has any kids or what his family tree looks like.
The former New England Patriots coach is a father of three. While they aren't small anymore, they keep a close relationship with the coach. Here's a look at his family background.
Who are Bill Belichick's kids?
Bill Belichick has three kids from his earler marriage to Debby Clarke Belichick. Daughter Amanda is the eldest of his kids. She was born in 1984 and graduated from Wesleyan University, where she studied history.
Coaching is a family trait, and Amanda coached lacrosse at her alma mater and at Holy Cross. She married AJ DeSantis in 2017, and the couple has two children.
Steve Belichick, born in 1987, has also followed in his father's footsteps, coaching at the NFL and college levels. Steve was a walk-on long snapper at Rutgers, where he also played lacrosse. He joined the New England Patriots coaching staff in 2012, working his way up to safeties coach in 2016 and linebackers coach in 2020.
Steve left the Patriots before the 2024 season to take over as defensive coordinator with the Washington Huskies before taking the same position under his father's staff at North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season.
Bill's youngest son is Brian Belichick. An Anthropology graduate from Trinity University who also played lacrosse in college, he started as a scouting assistant before eventually working his way into the coaching staff.
After five seasons as the Pats' safeties coach, Brian joined his father in Chapel Hill, where he will work with the secondary.
Who are Bill Belichick's parents, and what's his family tree like?
Bill Belichick is the son of former football coach Steve Belichick and his wife, Jeannette. Steve worked in college football at Hiram, Vanderbilt and North Carolina but is better known for his 33 years as an assistant at the Naval Academy.
Jeannette Belichick, meanwhile, was a Spanish and French teacher at Hiram when she met Steve, the coach of the football team.
The current UNC coach doesn't have any siblings. He married Debby Clarke in 1977, and they remained together until 2006, when they filed for divorce. Starting in 2007, Bill Belichick had a relationship with Linda Holliday until 2023.
Belichick is currently in a relationship with Jordon Hudson. They started dating in 2023. He also has an Alaskan Klee Kai dog named Nike who became famous during the 2020 NFL Draft during the COVID-19 pandemic.
