Does Bill Belichick have kids? Closer look at NFL legend's family tree and relationship

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has kept a mostly discreet life off the football field, with many wondering if the longtime football coach has any kids or what his family tree looks like.

Ad

The former New England Patriots coach is a father of three. While they aren't small anymore, they keep a close relationship with the coach. Here's a look at his family background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are Bill Belichick's kids?

Bill Belichick has three kids from his earler marriage to Debby Clarke Belichick. Daughter Amanda is the eldest of his kids. She was born in 1984 and graduated from Wesleyan University, where she studied history.

Ad

Trending

Coaching is a family trait, and Amanda coached lacrosse at her alma mater and at Holy Cross. She married AJ DeSantis in 2017, and the couple has two children.

Steve Belichick, born in 1987, has also followed in his father's footsteps, coaching at the NFL and college levels. Steve was a walk-on long snapper at Rutgers, where he also played lacrosse. He joined the New England Patriots coaching staff in 2012, working his way up to safeties coach in 2016 and linebackers coach in 2020.

Ad

Steve left the Patriots before the 2024 season to take over as defensive coordinator with the Washington Huskies before taking the same position under his father's staff at North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season.

Bill's youngest son is Brian Belichick. An Anthropology graduate from Trinity University who also played lacrosse in college, he started as a scouting assistant before eventually working his way into the coaching staff.

After five seasons as the Pats' safeties coach, Brian joined his father in Chapel Hill, where he will work with the secondary.

Ad

Who are Bill Belichick's parents, and what's his family tree like?

Bill Belichick is the son of former football coach Steve Belichick and his wife, Jeannette. Steve worked in college football at Hiram, Vanderbilt and North Carolina but is better known for his 33 years as an assistant at the Naval Academy.

Jeannette Belichick, meanwhile, was a Spanish and French teacher at Hiram when she met Steve, the coach of the football team.

Ad

The current UNC coach doesn't have any siblings. He married Debby Clarke in 1977, and they remained together until 2006, when they filed for divorce. Starting in 2007, Bill Belichick had a relationship with Linda Holliday until 2023.

Belichick is currently in a relationship with Jordon Hudson. They started dating in 2023. He also has an Alaskan Klee Kai dog named Nike who became famous during the 2020 NFL Draft during the COVID-19 pandemic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More