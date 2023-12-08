Does Boo Corrigan have links to ESPN? Exploring alleged connection between Boo Corrigan, the CFP selection chair, and ESPN

Following the exclusion of Florida State from the College Football Playoff, there've been some conspiracy theories surrounding CFP chairman Boo Corrigan and ESPN. This has further complicated the controversial decision by the playoff committee to leave out the Seminoles.

Fans suggest the network allegedly influenced the committee's decision to snub Florida State for Alabama. The theories are being coined due to a potential link between Corrigan and top executives at ESPN. Let’s examine the CFP chairman’s connection with the sports network.

Does Boo Corrigan have links with ESPN?

Boo Corrigan has some internal links at ESPN. The brother of the College Football Playoff chairman, Tim Corrigan, is the Vice President of Production at ESPN. Conspiracy theorists allege this close link is responsible for omitting Florida State from the playoff.

ESPN owns the exclusive broadcasting rights to the College Football Playoff and has a financial relationship with the SEC. Fans claim pressure from the network or internal motivations within the playoff committee allegedly influenced the selection process, favoring Alabama.

A College Football Playoff with a high rating will generate huge revenue for ESPN, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide can ensure this far beyond the ACC-winning Seminoles. The fans alleged that the sports network pursued its interest by lobbying Corrigan and the playoff committee for Alabama's inclusion.

While there are no facts to back the claims up, the biological connection between Boo Corrigan and Tim Corrigan has made many believe the theory could have played out as suggested. The exclusion of Florida State remains a controversial decision that will be debated for the next few months.

The issue is transitioning into the political landscape

In the aftermath of the contentious decision by the selection committee, numerous fans, current and former players, coaches and media members have expressed their opinions on the matter. The college football controversy has even spilled over into the realm of politics.

Florida senator Rick Scott has taken a step in response to the controversy by sending a letter to CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan. In the letter, Scott demanded answers and transparency regarding the decision to exclude Florida State from the College Football Playoff.

The issue is expected to generate more attention in the next few weeks. A 12-team College Football Playoff couldn't have arrived sooner after how things played out this season.