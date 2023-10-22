Does Colorado play today? College football schedule for Coach Prime's Buffaloes' next game after Week 8 bye

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the biggest programs throughout the season, as they are one of the most popular teams. However, they are not on the Week 8 docket as they are having a bye week to recover and attempt to finish off the regular season on a good note.

With the program sitting at 4-3 (1-3) and preparing for their Week 9 matchup against the UCLA Bruins, this is a good time to look at the team and assess what they are. Coach Deion Sanders needs to figure out how to get more production out of their defense and extra protection out of the offensive line.

Their offense has been clicking, as they are scoring an impressive 34.4 points per game and have a +6 turnover ratio. However, the team averages 80 yards of penalties and is 123rd in all of college football, with 35.9 points allowed per game.

They lost their best skill position player for a little while in cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and that cost them at least one win, but they need to figure out how to be a force to end the first season with coach Sanders at the helm.

Does Colorado play today?

The Colorado Buffaloes do not play today as they have a bye week. They will have 15 days between games, which gives them an advantage of rest heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Colorado football schedule 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes have five regular-season games remaining to determine if they will be eligible for a bowl game. They will not be in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but below is the schedule of their remaining five games.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Sat. Oct. 28 at UCLA 7:30 PM Sat. Nov. 4 vs Oregon State TBD Sat. Nov. 11 vs Arizona TBD Fri. Nov. 17 at Washington State 10:30 PM Sat. Nov. 25 at Utah TBD

Pac-12 schedule Week 8

There are four games on the Pac-12 schedule for Week 8. Each game involves at least one team that is also ranked on the AP Poll. The first game is the Washington State Cougars taking on the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks.

The next game will be nationally televised on FOX and is a rematch of last season's Pac-12 Championship Game as the 14th-ranked Utah Utes face off against the 18th-ranked USC Trojans. The other two games are the Arizona State Sun Devils traveling to take on the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies and the 25th-ranked UCLA Bruins going up against last week's biggest winner, the Stanford Cardinal.