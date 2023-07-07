Former Georgia Bulldogs Stetson Bennett has been one of the top players in the college football world. He was under center for the program during their two seasons, winning the national championships.

There has been some debate in the last 24 hours or so, with the official SEC Network tweeting if Bennett deserved to be immortalized with a statue. However, is he worthy of being remembered for his collegiate career with a statue?

What did Stetson Bennett do during his collegiate career?

Stetson Bennett had an incredible college football career as he finished going 601-for-924 (65.0% completion percentage) for 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. However, one thing needs to be talked about: Bennett never had one massive season.

When looking back at the 2022 season, his best statistical year, he did a very great job. He finished with a 68.1% completion percentage for 4,128 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Stetson Bennett never had a season with 30 passing touchdowns or 4,200 yards so that is tough to expect as a solid quarterback.

Stetson Bennett's story might be enough

The Bennett entered the program as a JUCO transfer to become the starting quarterback for the Southeastern Conference program.

He did not do too well to really set himself apart until the 2021 season. He was able to get the starting position under center and lead the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship and made the College Football Playoff. He wound up going 37-for-56 for 537 yards with five touchdowns without any interceptions to defeat the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide to win the program's second national championship.

It is an old adage that the hardest thing in sports is to repeat as champions. However, Georgia did that with Bennett under center. The team made the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year as he went 41-for-59 for 702 yards with a 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Bennett also run in three touchdowns as well to win back-to-back national championships.

He is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Georgia Bulldogs. Like the Philadelphia Eagles did with Nick Foles, there is no real argument against Georgia honoring Bennett with a statue.

