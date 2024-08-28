Does Mike Gundy have a son playing football? All about Oklahoma State coach's family

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State's head coach, has three sons: Gavin, Gunnar, and Gage Gundy. Their exact ages aren't known, but middle son Gunnar is a quarterback with the Div-II Emporia State Hornets. However, he started his college football career committing to Oklahoma State in 2021.

Considering the average age of graduation from high school is 18, he should be around 21 or 22 now. In January 2024, he transferred to the Ohio Bobcats, rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports.

Having failed to make an impression with the Bobcats, he transferred to Emporia State in June. Although he was a walk-on at Oklahoma State, he reportedly rejected several scholarship offers at other FBS schools.

He did see some action as a wildcat quarterback in 2023, recording 202 passing yards and one touchdown. He played in the games against Central Arkansas, Arizona State and South Alabama.

Mike Gundy's youngest son dreams of baseball, not football

Mike Gundy's youngest son, Gage, was a senior at Stillwater High in 2023. While his date of birth is not public knowledge, he should be between 18 and 19 years old.

Gage Gundy also has a fledgling athletic career like his older brother, having played quarterback and baseball in high school. However, he harbors dreams of making it to the majors and is currently playing in the MLB Draft League, having gone undrafted in 2023 and 2024.

Who is Mike Gundy's wife?

The mother of Mike's three kids is Kristen Gundy, whom he met in sixth grade. Kristen was born in 1968, a year younger than Mike. She also attended Oklahoma State University like her husband.

She played some college basketball for the Cowboys, but her career was cut short due to a car accident. The pair got married in 1991 when Mike was 24 and she was 23 years old.

