Does Nico Iamaleava have an agent? Closer look at former Tennessee QB's NIL negotiations

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:25 GMT
Nico Iamaleava's decision to enter the transfer portal after failed negotiations to increase his salary through his NIL deal with Tennessee's collective has been the most interesting saga of the last week in college football. The incident showcases the new paradigms of the NIL era, in which players are willing to change schools not just to improve their athletic chances but also in search of a better payday.

One of the staples of this new era of college sports has been the proliferation of agents representing star student-athletes. One would think that an agent would be behind the negotiations with the Tennessee Volunteers in the case of Iamaleava. That has not been the case, and all negotiations with Tennessee have been headlined by Nico Iamaleava's father.

Someone who has served as something akin to an agent at times for Iamaleava is former Florida personnel staffer Cordell Landers. Landers is a well-known individual in high school and college football circles on the West Coast and has been described as a close friend of the Iamaleava family.

However, according to The Athletic, Landers wasn't involved in the recent renegotiations of the quarterback's NIL deal with the Volunteers.

Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava's decision to leave Tennessee

Vols coach Josh Heupel addressed the decision by Iamaleava to leave his program, emphasising the importance of the team over the individual:

“Man, listen, it’s the state of college football,” Heupel told Brent Hubbs on The Vol Network radio broadcast on Saturday. “At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too. We’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a bunch of guys that will give their all for Tennessee."
“We move forward," Heupel said. "Got a great group. Let’s go compete.”

Heupel and the Volunteers have a tall task ahead of them, having to look for a replacement for Iamaleava with only the spring transfer portal window left before the start of the next season. If not, they will have to roll with the options from what was already a thin quarterback room.

