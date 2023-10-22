Does Notre Dame play today? College football schedule for Fighting Irish's next game after Week 8 bye

Some exciting fixtures are in store for Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. However, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a bye this week and will not be in action on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Fighting Irish have gotten off to an excellent start in the 2023 college football season. Marcus Freeman's team leads the FBS Independents with a 6-2 record.

Notre Dame will get some much-needed rest in Week 8 with a bye. The Fighting Irish have a challenging run of fixtures when they get back into action next weekend as they prepare for their final four-game stretch of the year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Notre Dame's schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season after Week 8

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has a challenging run of fixtures after the Week 8 bye

Here's a look at the remaining fixtures for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish following their Week 8 bye:

Saturday, Oct. 28: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Kickoff - 3:30 p.m. ET (watch on NBC/Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 4: Notre Dame at Clemson, Kickoff - TBD (watch on ABC)

Saturday, Nov. 18: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Kickoff - 3:30 p.m ET (watch on NBC/Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 25: Notre Dame at Stanford, Kickoff - TBD (watch on TBD)

How has Notre Dame fared this season?

Notre Dame began its 2023 college football season in fine fashion, with a 42-3 win over Navy in Week 0. The Fighting Irish continued their impressive start with wins over TN State, NC State and Central MI in the next three weeks of the season.

However, they suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 4, in a 17-14 loss to Ohio State. Notre Dame bounced back nicely with a 21-14 win over Duke the following week.

In Week 6, the Fighting Irish fell to a heavy 33-20 loss to Louisiana. It was their lowest point in the season. Nonetheless, they came back strongly against LSU in Week 7, beating them 48-20 to get their sixth win this year.