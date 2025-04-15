“Doesn't give you a whole lot”: CFB analyst draws comparisons between Arch Manning’s interview answers with Quinn Ewers

Arch Manning has grown accustomed to being in the spotlight wherever he goes, whether it's with his family, watching NFL legends like Eli and Peyton Manning, or being a 5-star prospect in high school.

Now that Manning is ready to take center stage for the 2025 college football season as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback, all eyes are on him to prove his hype. After Texas' spring practices, fans finally got to hear the popular Manning prodigy talk for the first time as the QB1.

Noticing how short his answers are, college football analyst and Texas insider Brad Kellner talked about how it reminds him of Quinn Ewers during the latest segment of his show, "Locked on Longhorns."

"Arch Manning doesn't give you a whole lot, right? Relatively short answers to the questions," Kellner said. "Maybe he learned that from Quinn Ewers, who never rambled at any press conference or media availability; maybe Arch Manning learned that from his family, right?

"It feels like anything you say at a press conference can and will be used against you, especially when you are Arch Manning, who is the most popular college athlete in America right now, so maybe the smart, sound strategy by Arch Manning to err on the side of brevity when it comes to these answers."

Is Arch Manning college football's ultimate villain? Rece Davis answers

The hype around Arch Manning reminds people of the one that took place when the Florida Gators got Tim Tebow, considered one of the best CFB players in the game's history.

Manning has the best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2025, even though he has only started two games in his entire collegiate career.

“Here's what I think is going to happen with Arch, and it's unfortunate," Rece Davis said during the latest episode of the College GameDay Podcast. "Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan favorite by those outside of Texas. And [for] others outside of Texas, he’s going to become the ultimate villain."

Davis predicts that this hype will ultimately make Manning the ultimate villain in college football. He even used the analogy of a hyped-up restaurant or a movie to explain why many people will begin to root against Manning.

