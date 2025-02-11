Donovan Jackson NFL draft 2025: Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State OT

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Donovan Jackson helped the team win a national championship and will likely hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jackson was a three-year starter and can play tackle or could shift to guard which makes him a valuable piece. Heading into the draft, Jackson is expected to be a day 2 pick and will likely be picked in the third round.

Here are three potential landing spots for the Buckeyes' offensive lineman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Jackson: NFL draft landing spots

#1, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are likely to add to their offensive line in the draft and Donovan Jackson makes a lot of sense, as it would give them a depth option at tackle or guard.

Trending

Ravens starting tackle Ronnie Staley is a pending free agent, and if he leaves, Jackson could come in and be a day 1 starter.

#2, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have found their quarterback for the future in Drake Maye. However, they need to give him some weapons while also looking to build up the offensive line to protect him.

The Patriots allowed 52 sacks in 2024 which was the fifth-most in the league. Protecting Maye should be the top priority and they are expected to select a couple of offensive linemen in the draft if they don't sign any.

"You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively — making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or through the draft," New England coach Mike Vrabel said on Jan. 13, via NBC.

Jackson would have a chance to start at tackle or guard for the Patriots and would help solidify the offensive line.

#3, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers also need to address its offensive line and using a day 2 pick on Donovan Jackson makes sense.

Jackson could learn from Trent Williams and develop into a future starter, but could also start at guard before shifting to tackle once Williams retires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place