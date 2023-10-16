Drake Maye or Caleb Williams: Who is the better QB?

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are undoubtedly two of the best quarterbacks currently in college football. The two have proven themselves week after week since last season for USC and North Carolina, which earned them recognition in the AP Preseason All-American first and second teams.

Midway through the 2023 season, both quarterbacks have been impressive with their teams, aiming for something big at the end of the season. With Williams and Maye often compared in the media, let's take a look at the best quarterback between the two.

Who goes first in the NFL draft?

Ever since winning the Heisman Trophy with a convincing performance during the 2022 college football season, Caleb Williams has been widely considered the potential first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The first-pick claim is getting even more certain with his performance this season. Caleb Williams has so far thrown for 2,021 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Nonetheless, Drake Maye is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft. He recorded 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022. His impressive form has also seen him throw for 1,902 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

With many franchises looking to draft a quarterback in 2024, Maye will hear his name in the first 10 picks, considering his performances for North Carolina since 2022.

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds

Caleb Williams has led the Heisman Trophy odds and projection for a large part of the season. However, he fell to second after a struggling performance against Arizona State in Week 6. Williams is now the seventh-favorite after the loss to Notre Dame in Week 7 with +2000 odds.

Drake Maye started the season as the second favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Despite not ranking so high since then, the quarterback has steadily moved up the ladder. With a +1800 odds on DraftKings, Maye is currently the sixth favorite for the 2023 Heisman Trophy award.

CFB National Championship Odds

USC started the season on a brilliant note, winning all their games and ranking in the top 10 until Week 6. However, after the loss to Notre Dame in Week 7, the Trojans now find themselves 19th on the ranking with +8000 odds to win the national championship on BetMGM.

North Carolina was not high in the ranking at the start of the college football season. However, following an unbeaten run, the Tar Heels have moved steadily up the ranking to 10th. BetMGM currently gives North Carolina +6600 odds to win the national championship.

Drake Maye or Caleb Williams: Who is the better QB?

Considering his performances for North Carolina since the 2022 season, the talent and capabilities of Drake Maye at the quarterback position are undeniable, as he stands as one of the best in the country.

However, Caleb Williams appears to be the better quarterback between the two. Williams is the reigning Heisman winner, was in the AP Preseason All-American first team and has done a more brilliant job this season.