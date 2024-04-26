Drake Maye siblings: Exploring heartwarming relationship between New England Patriots QB and his brothers

Drake Maye fulfilled his dream of becoming an NFL player as he got selected third overall in the 2024 Draft. The QB went to the New England Patriots, who will be starting afresh after the Bill Belichick era. Apart from his on-field prowess, the former North Carolina Tar Heels QB shares a close relationship with his siblings.

Family is always a big support system for any person, professional athlete or not. For Maye, his siblings are a special bond he shares in the family apart from genes for sports. We explore the heartwarming relationship that the new NFL star has with his brothers.

How many siblings does Drake Maye have?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake Maye has three siblings, Cole Maye, Luke Maye and Beau Maye. All the brothers are collegiate-level athletes and represent different programs to the best of their ability.

Drake and his brothers shared the red carpet at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit. According to him, all four of them have no idea what they are doing, they are just trying to have a good time.

Expand Tweet

The QB is the smallest in frame among the siblings and the only one playing football like his dad Mark Maye. While the eldest Luke was a part of the Tar Heels basketball program for four seasons till 2019, Beau also played basketball for UNC till 2023. Maye’s other sibling Cole won a national title in Baseball with the Florida Gators. The brothers share a competitive yet heartwarming relationship together.

Drake Maye goes third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft

The top 3 picks in this year's draft were all quarterbacks, in a class overflowing with talented signal callers. While everyone expected Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, nobody seemed to put together the next few picks. As it turns out, they were 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Expand Tweet

Maye will replace Mac Jones in the team who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a few underwhelming seasons at Foxborough. But he will have a tall task, as expectations are high for him to match what Tom Brady did with the team. Will he be able to bear the weight that wearing the Patriots brown brings? They have a new head coach Jerod Mayo in place to try and take them back to the top.