Drew Allar NFL Draft: When will Penn State QB become eligible to get drafted?

Drew Allar has been one of the finest quarterbacks throughout the college football season for the Penn State Nittany Lions. With the NFL draft eligibility factors, a player needs to be three years removed from high school in order to be eligible for the NFL draft.

The quarterback enters Week 8 of the college football season with one of the best statistical seasons thus far.

Drew Allar NFL draft projection

Since Drew Allar is a true sophomore, he is not going to be part of a stacked quarterback class in the 2024 NFL draft.

Instead, he will be eligible to be drafted for the 2025 NFL draft, meaning he has at least another season of college football under his belt.

How well has Drew Allar been playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions?

Before kickoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Allar is 118-of-161 (65.2 completion percentage) for 1,254 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. In fact, he has a 16:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in college football over his two years.

There is a significant drop-off between this year's quarterback class and next year's quarterback class. However, it is apparent that Drew Allar is going to be one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft class.

The only competition he will have for that top spot will come if Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes the decision to return to college football next season, as coach Deion Sanders has insinuated.

Drew Allar Player Profile

Allar has a lot of aspects of his game that NFL scouts are going to love. He stands tall at six-foot-five and weighs 243 pounds. One thing, the talented QB has done better than most players at his age is understand how to read defenses and make sure he is not throwing interceptions.

He has been compared to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with his size and demeanor. The ability to understand when to throw into tight windows and when to be more cautious with the football is incredible for his age. Certainly, Allar is expected to learn more and gain confidence in his abilities.