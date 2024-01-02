"Dude was living on the edge": Rece Davis' Naysayer LANK explanation on Live TV has CFB fans rolling

ESPN's College GameDay got shaken up by a hilarious broadcast incident. Host Rece Davis was discussing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s LANK slogan. Enter Pat McAfee, the ever-unpredictable former football player known for his outspokenness. He misinterpreted the acronym, and his unexpected joke sent the crew into stitches.

The incident was not just funny live, it sent college football fans rolling online. It began with Davis explaining the Naysayer LANK meaning on air.

"Jalen Milroe often wears his own branded apparel reading LANK across the front. It's an acronym that stands for ‘Let a Naysayer Know,'" said Rece Davis.

McAfee interrupted, saying:

“That is not what I thought. Let a naysayer know? Of course. It got real tight, it got real tight up here."

Joey Galloway and Desmond Howard erupted in laughter, while Kirk Herbstreit jokingly chided McAfee for interrupting Davis's flow. Turns out, they thought Davis was heading towards a different N-word, a racial slur. The playful teasing continued until it dawned on Davis what had happened.

The entire ESPN live scene was a lighthearted moment that led to unexpected hilarity, and the LANK misunderstanding certainly had CFB fans rolling.

“Dude was living on the edge. Hahahah. It’s what we need in 2024,” a fan reacted.

Pat McAfee reposted the clip and wrote:

“Of course @ReceDavis”

“Reece Davis explaining LANK on national TV had the crew tensing up for a minute,” another fan tweeted.

“It’s naysaya, don’t have to hit the R like that,” another fan wrote.

On the flip side, the Michigan Wolverines secured a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl semifinal, concluding the game with a score of 27-20. In a thrilling overtime battle, the Wolverines advanced to the CFP National Championship game.

Michigan's stunning comeback reshapes the Rose Bowl narrative against Alabama

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 8 (against the Washington Huskies) in Houston after a dramatic 27-20 overtime victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Trailing by a touchdown in the final quarter, the Wolverines refused to surrender. They unleashed a furious comeback, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the maestro of the Michigan offense, slinging three touchdown passes and adding 221 rushing yards. But in overtime, it was running back Blake Corum who drove the end zone on a 17-yard run to seal the Wolverines' fate.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could barely contain his emotions after the win.

"That was glorious," he said (via Sports Illustrated). "My joy, my ecstatic joy is for our players and our coaches and our fans and our families."

The Michigan D racked up six sacks on Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and stopped him on the final play of the game. The Crimson Tide tasted the bitter pill of a CFP semifinal loss for the first time since 2014.