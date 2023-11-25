Duke Football injury report Week 13 ft. Riley Leonard and more

The Duke Blue Devils will square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in their final regular season game of 2023. The game will begin at noon (12:00 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils are ninth in the Atlantic coast with a 6-5 overall record and are 3-4 in the conference. Mike Elco's team is on a two-game losing streak but will want to end the season on a high.

However, the Blue Devils have a few injury concerns heading into their Week 13 game this weekend.

Duke Blue Devils Week 13 injury report

Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard

Riley Leonard injury update

Leonard picked up a toe injury in Duke's 23-0 loss to Louisville at the end of September. The quarterback has been on the sidelines ever since.

As things stand, Leonard is ruled out for the Blue Devils' Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the weekend. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make a recovery in time for their bowl game.

Prior to his toe injury, Leonard threw for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns on 95 passes.

Henry Belin IV injury update

Belin has been dealing with an upper-body injury since the end of October when he took a hit in a game against FSU. The Duke quarterback is listed as questionable for the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 25.

This season, Belin has thrown for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 13 passes. Now, it remains to be seen whether he can feature for the Blue Devils this weekend.

Eli Pancol injury update

Pancol suffered a lower-body injury in training in August. It was later reported that he would miss most of the 2023 season.

As things stand, Pancol is listed as out on the Blue Devils' injury report card. The wideout did not feature at all for the team during the regular season.