Duke football injury report Week 9: Updates on Riley Leonard, Myles Jones and more

Following the loss to Florida State in Week 8, Duke is set to square up against another top Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in Week 9. The No. 20 Blue Devils will hope to get back on track when they play on the road against No.18 Louisville on Saturday.

Both teams are hoping to keep their ACC Championship hope alive when they lock horns this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. Having staged some upset this season, the Blue Devils, who are currently standing 5-2, will hope to secure their first-ever victory over the Cardinals, currently at 6-1.

Let's take a look at Duke's injury report ahead of the games against Louisville.

Duke football: Injury report for Week 9

As the football season progresses, it's common for injuries to accumulate, and Duke is no exception to this trend. The Blue Devils have experienced a notable increase in the number of players on their injury list.

Quarterback Riley Leonard, who has been crucial to the Blue Devils' resurgence under Mike Elko, headlines the program's injury list. The other notable player on the list is cornerback Myles Jones who continues his recovery from his injury after missing the team’s last game.

Riley Leonard’s injury report

Riley Leonard injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the game against Notre Dame in September, causing him to miss the North Carolina State game. He later returned to play against Florida State but unfortunately re-injured the same ankle, prompting his removal from the game as a precautionary measure.

Duke coach Mike Elko mentioned earlier this week that quarterback Riley Leonard's status is "day-to-day." It indicates that his availability for upcoming games against Louisville remains uncertain and will likely be a game-time decision.

Myles Jones’ injury report

Myles Jones' status for the Louisville game is also "day-to-day" according to Elko. However, he acknowledged that it will likely be a race against the clock to prepare him for Saturday's game.

The Texas A&M transfer boasts the highest coverage grade (90.6) on a team that features a wealth of veteran experience in the defensive backfield. In his absence against Florida State in Week 8, the Blue Devils' defense conceded a season-high 268 passing yards.