Duke student’s disastrous football kick makes Pat McAfee sick and invites a hilarious reaction on ESPN College GameDay

In a stomach-churning twist during ESPN's College GameDay, cohost Pat McAfee went from vibrant to visibly green. Apparently, McAfee succumbed to food poisoning.

He confessed to tossing his cookies into a trash can during a commercial break, turning the set into an unexpected comedy show.

Pat McAfee goes green

Kirk Herbstreit spilled the beans to viewers, as he recounted the incident with amusement. He asked McAfee:

"If you would have saw what I just saw... Can I say what happened? He hadn’t been feeling well all morning… and vomit just flew. He got it into a trash can. I looked over my shoulder, 'Where’s Pat?'"

He attributed his stomach upset to a "badly missed field goal." McAfee tried to clarify his situation to everyone on the ESPN 'College GameDay' set. He said:

"Coach (Mike) Elko showed up there earlier, I almost vomited. I got a little food poisoning. I think I ate something spoiled. But as soon as I saw that kid kick that football, I was so disgusted."

Everyone on the set just laughed their a** off as McAfee tried defending his upset stomach. Expanding on the conversation, Herbstreit asked Pat McAfee:

"Do you know how you say - 'Everything is content,' did your boys get that?"

McAfee hilariously said:

"None of the boys did. But I tell you what. I lost my 15 pounds in that garbage can. Big thanks to the Duke University's staff."

Duke Blue Devils lose to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The off-camera episode took place just before the serious GameDay proceedings of Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ever the showman, Pat McAfee, attempted to lighten the mood before getting on with his on-job duties.

Coming back to the game, Duke football had to see their dreams crumble in the final moments against Notre Dame. The 17th-ranked Blue Devils held a narrow 14-13 lead when the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish executed a fourth-and-16 conversion.

The 21-14 defeat at Wallace Wade Stadium has left Duke fans to ponder what might have been. The Duke Blue Devils will be heading to a much-needed week off before their anticipated clash with NC State on October 14.