Duke vs. Connecticut Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have a non-conference Week 4 matchup on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 P.M. ET inside Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies are on two different levels throughout the season thus far, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils are a perfect 3-0 so far and are coming off a 38-14 home win last Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats. Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies are 0-3 and are coming off a 24-17 home loss last Saturday against the Florida International Panthers.

Duke vs. Connecticut: Head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have faced off twice against one another in all competitions. The Blue Devils have won both games in that matchup, with the most recent game having UConn win 45-14 on the road back in 2007

Duke is 2-1 against the spread this season

UConn is 1-2 against the spread this season

Duke had the over hit in the previous three road games

UConn had the under hit in eight of the last 12 games

Duke vs. UConn: Prediction

The offense for the Duke Blue Devils has been clicking on all cylinders as they are averaging 36 points on 458.7 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Riley Leonard has not been a huge force in the offense as he is 44-65 (67.7 completion percentage) for 530 yards with a passing touchdown as well as 25 carries for 208 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The ground game has been a major part of this offense as senior running back Jordan Waters has demonstrated. So far, he has 32 carries for 240 yards (7.5 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as having four catches for 56 yards.

Their defense has been the best part of the team as they are allowing just 9.3 points on 300.7 total yards per game. They are doing a bit of everything as they have six sacks, 17 pass deflections, four interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The offense of the UConn Huskies has been struggling as they have averaged 15 points on 314 total yards per game thus far. Junior quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson has been struggling as he is just 34-62 (54.8 completion percentage) for 386 yards with three touchdowns to one interception while also running 12 times for 19 yards.

The defense has struggled as they are giving up 27.7 points on 375 total yards per game. As a team, they have posted five sacks, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery up to this point.

Prediction: Duke 48-10

Duke Blue Devils vs. UConn Huskies: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Duke Blue Devils -21.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 45 Points - Over 45 Points

Tip 3: Points - Over/Under 33.5 Points for Duke - Over 33.5 Points

Tip 4: Points - Over/Under 1.5 TDs for UConn - Under