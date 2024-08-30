Duke vs. Elon is set to take place on Friday, and it marks the first game the Blue Devils will have Manny Diaz as the coach. This is an out-of-conference game between Duke, which plays in the ACC, and Elon, which plays in the CAA. Both teams will be looking to get their seasons started in a good way in this week 1 matchup.

Duke vs. Elon football head-to-head

Duke vs. Elon is an interesting head-to-head matchup to look at because they used to be rivals. These two teams played six times in seven years in the 1920s, but then there was a nearly 85-year gap between games. They played for the first time since 1926 in 2010. Since then, they have played once, in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although these teams played often in the early days of college football, it hasn't been close. Duke holds a 7-0-1 record and a six-game win streak in the matchup.

Trending

Notable records in the Duke vs. Elon football series

The most notable record to look at between these two teams is it is one of the longest gaps between games in college football history. There was an 84-year gap between games with these two teams.

The largest margin of victory was a 54-0 victory for Duke in 1924, and the smallest was a 6-0 win for Duke in 1925. It is also worth mentioning that the tie between these two teams was a 0-0 game in 1921.

When was the last time Duke defeated Elon?

Duke last beat Elon in the most recent matchup between these two teams in 2014. The Blue Devils won 52-13 in a home game.

Who is favored in Elon vs. Duke?

The Blue Devils are heavily favored to beat the Phoenix in this Week 1 matchup. Duke plays in a much stronger division and has experience against much better teams than Elon, and it has a much deeper talent pool.

While Elon does have a history of hanging around in matchups against stronger teams and Duke is in a rebuild, it should still be an easy win for the Blue Devils to start the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback