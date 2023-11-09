Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils will face the 24th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in an interesting Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 in ACC) are playing well throughout the season, as they are coming off a 24-21 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday. The Tar Heels (7-2, 2-2) are coming off a 59-7 home win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Duke vs. North Carolina match details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 3-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Duke vs. North Carolina betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils +14.5 (-112) Over 51 (-112) +500 North Carolina Tar Heels -14.5 (-108) Under 51 (-108) -700

Duke vs. North Carolina picks

The Duke Blue Devils have been running the football exceptionally well, as they are 38th in college football with 180.0 rushing yards per game.

Jordan Waters, a senior running back, has 101 rushing attempts for 564 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and 10 rushing touchdowns. With a running yardage average of 46 in his last three games, take the under on his rushing yards in this game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the best passing teams, as they are eighth in Division I with 319.7 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has done well, as he is 203-of-308 (65.9 completion percentage) for 2,803 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. With eight touchdown passes in his last three games, expect over 2.5 touchdown passes for Maye in this matchup.

Duke vs. North Carolina key injuries

Duke

Quarterback Henry Belin IV, Upper Body (Questionable)

Quarterback Riley Leonard, toe (OUT)

Wide receiver Eli Pancol, lower Lower Body (OUT)

North Carolina

Running back George Pattaway: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Nate McCollum, lower Lower Body (Questionable)

Running back Caleb Hood, Upper Body (Questionable)

Kicker Ryan Coe - Lower Body (OUT)

Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan - Upper Body (OUT)

Punter Ben Kiernan - Lower Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Kobe Paysour, foot (OUT)

Tight end Julien Randolph, Lower Body (OUT)

Duke vs. North Carolina head-to-head

North Carolina leads the all-time series 143–117, with North Carolina holding the longest win streak of 16 games during 1921–28. However, Duke has won the last two games against the Tar Heels.

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels are the better overall team, and Duke has their backup quarterback taking snaps with the toe injury to Riley Leonard. It is hard to make the argument for Duke in this game to stay competitive, so go with the Tar Heels to keep winning and climbing the AP Poll.

Prediction: North Carolina Tar Heels: -14.5