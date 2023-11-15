Duke vs Virginia prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle of ACC teams on different levels, the Duke Blue Devils travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a Week 12 showdown.

The Blue Devils (6-4, 3-3 in ACC) are looking to bounce back after a 47-45 double-overtime road loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-5) are on a three-game losing streak after a 31-24 road loss against the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday.

Duke vs. Virginia match details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils (6-4, 3-3) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-8, 1-5)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Duke vs. Virginia betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils -4 (-108) Over 47 (-110) -185 Virginia Cavaliers +4 (-112) Under 47 (-110) +154

Duke vs. Virginia picks

The Duke Blue Devils have been running the football well as they are currently 40th in the nation with 179.9 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Jordan Waters has been doing incredibly well as he has 121 rushing attempts for 677 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns. With three rushing touchdowns in his last two games, he should be able to find the end zone in this game.

The Virginia Cavaliers has been doing decently well on the offensive side of things as they are 51st in college football with 248.9 passing yards per game.

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been doing decently well as he is 104-of-170 (61.2 completion percentage) for 1,437 yards with eight touchdowns and interceptions. With him throwing seven interceptions in his last four games, expect over on his interception total.

Duke vs. Virginia key injuries

Duke

Wide receiver Eli Pancol - Lower Body (OUT)

Quarterback Riley Leonard - Toe (OUT)

Quarterback Henry Belin IV- Upper Body (Questionable)

Virginia

Quarterback Tony Muskett - Foot (Doubtful)

Safety Coen King - Elbow (OUT)

Running back Perris Jones - Spine (OUT)

Running back Xavier Brown: Arm (OUT)

Safety Antonio Clary: Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Langston Long: Foot (OUT)

Defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye: Knee (OUT)

Duke vs. Virginia head-to-head

The Duke Blue Devils have been in a huge rivalry with the Virginia Cavaliers and this is the 75th time they square off. The Cavaliers hold the advantage with a 40-34 all-time record. Duke picked up a win last season as the Blue Devils have a 38-17 home victory.

Duke vs. Virginia prediction

This game is going to be very close, but looking at the last few games, the Blue Devils are scoring 22.3 points in their last four games while the Cavaliers are averaging 25 points in their previous five games. With Duke's quarterback injuries, it is difficult to back them, so go with the Virginia Cavaliers as a home underdog.

Prediction: Virginia Cavaliers +4