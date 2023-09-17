Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hails Deion Sanders as a "special" and "disruptive" force in college football on College GameDay

Dwayne “The Rock'' Johnson was the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay earlier today in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State. Notably, the former WWE wrestler was featured on the Pat McAfee show on Friday.

The former Miami defensive tackle praised the effort of Deion, who was also on the show, at Colorado. Following a disappointing 1-11 season in 2022, Coach Prime is overseeing the resurgence of the Buffaloes program having won the first two games of the season.

Dwayne said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“What Deion is doing right now — let’s talk about this just for a second, because we are witnessing something that is not only game-changing in the face of college football, but also, something that’s very special.”

He also commented on Sanders' approach in executing things at Colorado, which he believes is fueled by a deep passion and genuine affection for the game. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has shown he is not afraid of questioning the status quo.

Dwayne added,

“And what that special thing is, is passion mixed with love mixed with disruption mixed with swagger mixed with confidence, but also, there’s an undercurrent here that Coach Prime is doing, is he’s changing the face of college football, and he’s doing it his way.”

Expand Tweet

Sanders was thrilled by The Rock’s comment

Following the comment by Dwayne Johnson, Deion expressed his delight at the appreciation of his good job at Colorado. He said,

"You're going to make me cry, man. 'The Rock's' trying to make me cry."

Sanders also used the medium to call on recruits as he has always done. His open recruiting is one of the things he does differently.

Sanders said,

"All recruits, did you hear what the Rock said? We ain't hard to find."

Expand Tweet

Can Colorado keep the winning run?

Colorado has won the first two games of the season against all odds. Not many gave the Buffaloes a chance after Deion's massive roster overhaul during the offseason. However, it appears to be paying off now for the program after a strong start to the season.

The Buffaloes staged an upset against TCU in the season opener and went on to defeat Nebraska in the second game of the season. Sanders' team is set to face in-state rival Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown and will look to ensure a 3-0 start.

More importantly, Colorado faces a stern test in their next two games that come against Pac-12 opponents, Oregon and USC. Should the Buffaloes secure a victory in these two upcoming encounters, they could become a potential candidate for the CFB National Championship.