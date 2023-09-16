Who is the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay” Week 3?

For the third week of the 2023 college football season, ESPN's College GameDay show will travel to Boulder this weekend for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State. The matchup promises to be more exciting than the last couple of years.

ESPN's College GameDay has confirmed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be the guest picker for the in-state rivalry game between Colorado and Colorado State in Boulder. However, the initial announcement was made on the Pat McAfee Show.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“The Rock” who has transitioned from a college football player to a WWE star and then a movie star, appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday in Boulder and made the exciting announcement about being the guest picker for GameDay.

“Speaking of tomorrow,” McAfee said, pointing to Johnson, “you’re the guest picker on GameDay tomorrow?”

The announcement of "The Rock" as the guest picker for GameDay generated significant interaction on the show's social media channels. The news was shared following an ESPN press release on Friday, accompanied by an edited clip featuring Johnson.

Expand Tweet

Where is the College GameDay location for Week 3?

The Week 3 edition of the College GameDay show will take place in Boulder, Colorado. This will be the fourth time the college football pre-game show is making a trip to Boulder and the first since 1996. Without a doubt, this can be linked to the "Deion Sanders effect."

Notably, this is the first time the show will be at the Rocky Mountain Showdown since its inception in 1989. Colorado State is making its debut on the show as the last three trips to Boulder featured Colorado playing against other teams outside the State.

College GameDay schedule on ESPN

The three-hour pregame show will be broadcast live from the Business Field on the campus from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Time (ET) on ESPN and ESPNU. The show will go through its normal procedure featuring all its segments.

Notably, the show will feature a guest appearance by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and rapper Offset. Furthermore, this week's "Wired" segments will feature Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Florida State's Mike Norvell.