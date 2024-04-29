Dylan Edwards 40 time: How fast is Kansas State's RB?

Dylan Edwards has some incredible speed and has showcased that throughout his career. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week after spending last season with the Colorado Buffaloes and has committed to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Edwards is a former Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year. He has a 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds, recorded in the Under Armour All-America Game fastest man competition.

In comparison, only three running backs had faster 40-yard dash times during the 2024 NFL Combine. Of course, Edwards will not be eligible for the pros until the 2026 NFL draft but he has incredible speed to get through holes in the defense right away.

Dylan Edwards did not play too much during the 2023 season as a freshman for the Buffaloes but showcased his ability to do well in those snaps. He finished with 76 rushing attempts for 321 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown and 36 receptions for 299 yards (8.3 yards per catch) with four touchdown receptions.

What should we expect from Dylan Edwards at Kansas State?

Dylan Edwards has shown solid abilities coming out of the backfield and should be able to improve it this year. He will still not be the leading rusher as the team has DJ Giddens returning, but Edwards will be competing for the first running back spot off the bench.

However, Edwards has showcased an ability to be used in passing sets as an extra wide receiver. His smaller frame at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds makes him seem like more of a gadget running back, but he has the upside of a quality running back.

While the Kansas State offense will be solid and fast-paced as the team ran 533 times in the 2023 college football season, adding Dylan Edwards is going to be a great force for the Wildcats in 2024 and potentially beyond.