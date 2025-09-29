Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor gives closer look at fun beach vacay with Nebraska QB & fam to celebrate bye week in Michigan

Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor gave a glimpse of the family's bonding session in Michigan during the Nebraska quarterback's bye week.The Raiolas had a river trip in Michigan, taking advantage of the Cornhuskers quarterback's bye week. Taylor Raiola posted photos of the trip on her Instagram Stories and a college football fan captured the moment and placed it on X.The Raiolas are from Hawaii and it's highly likely that one of their hobbies and bonding activities is a dip in the water and have a swim.Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is the son of NFL player Donovan Raiola and the godson of Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.The sophomore signal-caller has played well for Nebraska in the team's first four games of the season. He has completed 75.6% of his passes for 1,137 yards and passed for 11 touchdowns and one interception.Raiola played well in the Cornhuskers' 30-27 to Michigan, completing 30 of 41 pass attempts for 308 yards. He passed for three touchdowns but committed his lone interception of the season in the first quarter that led to a Michigan touchdown in the next sequence.Dylan Raiola, Nebraska seek fourth win of 2025 college football season against Michigan StateDylan Raiola and Nebraska look to bounce back from the three-point setback to Michigan, as they face Michigan State on Oct. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season after opening with three straight wins.Raiola's signal-calling has helped the Cornhuskers average 43.5 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring. Unlike Michigan State, Nebraska has relied heavily on passing with the team compiling 1,407 yards this season.Wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr, Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter have received a combined 724 yards and produced seven touchdowns. Not to be outdone is tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, who has received for 160 yards and one TD.Just like in its game against Michigan, Nebraska's defense will have its hands full again, this time against Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles.Chiles has been excellent so far for the Spartans, completing 70 of 102 of his passes for 868 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback also has two rushing touchdowns after carrying the ball 139 times for 154 yards.Michigan State, which averages 34.3 points per game, is one of the teams in the nation that has a balanced attack with 616 rushing and 881 passing yards this season.Nebraska may be the favorites in this Big Ten conference showdown but don't sleep on Michigan State's balanced offense as the Spartans could give the Cornhuskers some fits in that department.